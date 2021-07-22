8 at 8 with David Light: Thursday, July 22
It's Thursday, July 22 and here's your final 8@8 with David Light show of the week and holiday period. On today's programme we're discussing Apple jobs up for grabs in the UAE, a special arrival centre for Abu Dhabi people flying into other local cities and a delivery driver who went above and beyond. Come on in!
ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM KT Podcasts
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Thursday, July 22
It's Thursday, July 22 and here's your final 8@8 with David Light... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Wednesday, July 21
Hope you're enjoying your holidays everyone and thank you for tuning... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Tuesday, July 20
It's officially Eid Al Adha, best wishes to you and your loved ones.... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light
And we return for another morning of your latest headlines from the... READ MORE
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
-
Opinion and Editorial
Stranded expats must wait for GCAA word to book...
These expatriates have been away from their jobs and families, and in ... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Delivery rider who went beyond call of...
Mohammed Hassan waited at the customer’s door till she returned ... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony director fired
His dismissal comes the day before Friday's opening ceremony of the... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: More rain forecast for Thursday
Temperature to increase gradually. READ MORE
Nation (videos)
Pierchic: The secrets of homemade Italian cuisine in Dubai
14 votes | 19 July 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
India orders 660 million Covid shots amidst warnings over shortages