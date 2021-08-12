8 at 8 with David Light: Thursday, August 12
Happy day off, everyone, and thank you for listening to 8@8 with David Light on this merry morning. On today's programme we're talking travel for people returning to the UAE, free parking in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah, and Chelsea winning the UEFA Super Cup. Come on in!
ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM KT Podcasts
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Thursday, August 12
Happy day off, everyone, and thank you for listening to 8@8 with... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Wednesday, August 11
It's Wednesday, August 11 and you're listening to the latest... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Tuesday, August 10
It's the middle of the week and a great chance to catch all your news ... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Monday, April 21
Who doesn't like Mondays? It should be a favourite as you have the... READ MORE
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
-
News
Perseid meteor shower in UAE tonight: How to watch
The annual occurrence can be viewed in a dark, moonless sky, and up... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid cases dip below 1,300 despite Delta...
Mass vaccination drive and strict compliance with precautionary norms ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai: Expired visas of some residents extended...
Many residents whose visas had expired have been granted the... READ MORE
-
Transport
Hijri New Year: Free parking, no road toll...
ITC calls upon the public not to park their vehicles in prohibited... READ MORE
News
UAE: Dh3,000 fine for dirty cars in new crackdown
11 August 2021
News
Dubai: Two Indians become millionaires overnight