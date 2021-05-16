HOME > KT Podcasts 8 at 8 with David Light: Sunday, May 16 David Light /Dubai david@khaleejtimes.com Filed on May 16, 2021

Welcome back after your Eid break! Did you have a good time? Thank you for beginning the morning listening to 8@8 with David Light where we're discussing LPG cylinder rule changes, flights to Tel Aviv being temporarily halted and investment in the UAE actually growing during the pandemic. Come on in.