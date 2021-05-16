- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
8 at 8 with David Light: Sunday, May 16
Welcome back after your Eid break! Did you have a good time? Thank you for beginning the morning listening to 8@8 with David Light where we're discussing LPG cylinder rule changes, flights to Tel Aviv being temporarily halted and investment in the UAE actually growing during the pandemic. Come on in.
ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM KT Podcasts
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Sunday, May 16
Welcome back after Eid break! Did you have a good time? We're... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Wednesday, May 12
We can't be too subtle about this: it's Eid tomorrow! But before we... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Tuesday, May 11
It's Tuesday morning and time for you to start your May 11 by... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Monday, May 10
Good morning and welcome to 8@8 with David Light on this Monday, May... READ MORE
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
-
MENA
Biden makes first call to Abbas, Netanyahu amid...
Biden conveyed 'US commitment to strengthening the US-Palestinian... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi proactive mass test campaign launched
Senior citizens, pregnant women, and people of determination... READ MORE
-
MENA
Israel bombs Hamas Gaza chief's home
At least 149 have been killed in Gaza since the violence began on... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Oxygen crisis continues at Goa Medical...
Cannot link Goa hospital deaths to O2 shortage: Official READ MORE
News
Dubai: New directive on LPG cylinders issued