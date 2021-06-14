HOME > KT Podcasts 8 at 8 with David Light: Monday, June 14 David Light /Dubai david@khaleejtimes.com Filed on June 14, 2021

We're pushing on into the week with a good few interesting stories here on 8@8 with David Light including Dubai Summer Surprises returning in July, Israel's new government, Bahrain's new visa laws and all the latest drama from Euro 2020. Come on in!