Zufi Alexander: A designer with a passion

By Deepak Jain Published: Mon 6 Feb 2023, 4:47 PM

Zufi Alexander is a well-known handbag designer who has garnered a massive following on social media and in the international fashion realm.

Apart from being a designer, Alexander is also a handbag collector who is passionate about including collections in her handbags that are statements in themselves. Alexander has also created Zedit, a luxury social media magazine that adds an emotional component to fashion and sends across a message of positivity, upliftment, and a high-spirited way of looking at life with acceptance and joy.

She adores handbags and is really obsessed with them. She feels that a woman's handbag might be her best friend. When designing handbags, she says that she takes into account colours, skins, shapes, hardware, and all other important features.

It must be mentioned that the fashion industry is not all glitz and glamour. Dealing with production issues, delays, and other unforeseen situations can result in a feeling of negative overwhelm. However, Alexander says that keeping a forward-thinking and positive approach in life helps her navigate the bad days and make her come out with additional strength and passion.

As a handbag collector, one of her most favourite designs is the 'Kiss Me Baby' handbag. The bag was produced in a wide range of colours and skin tones, and numerous royals and famous people have it on their arms. It was made to resemble a butterfly and had gorgeous and elegant elements, all of which made the bag appealing to Alexander.

The designer's career spans across the fields of accessories, handbags, and shoes. She has created various designs for all of these categories. She has also worked cross-collaboratively with significant international brands.

With Zedit, Alexander aims to provide women inspiration, grit, and fashion advice. The platform is meant to offer emotional and mental support and reaches out to women of all shapes, backgrounds, colours, and ethnicities. Everyone in the space is allowed to express themselves freely without feeling judged or condemned.

For the future, Alexander pictures a tribe of women who are at peace with themselves because they know and accept who they are. In the world of fashion, mental and emotional wellness are the key points.

And Alexander's innovation of Zedit gives impetus to all the above values.

— Deepak Jain is an independent blockchain publicist.