Zaatar w Zeit special offer for Xclusive Boat Club members

Published: Sat 6 Aug 2022, 10:25 AM

The Xclusive Boat Club has tied up with the popular Lebanese urban eatery, Zaatar w Zeit. Members of the boat club, can now avail a flat 20 per cent off every time they dine at Zaatar w Zeit, Dubai Marina.

Amit Patel, founder and managing director at Xclusive Boat Club, said, “We’re pleased to announce this association between our two great brands who have the same focus on customer centricity. This new partnership with Zaatar w Zeit will align perfectly with what we strive to offer our customers: 5-star service and convenience along with great deals. And with our ever-expanding fleet of over 70+ boats including two super yachts, this can cater to more customers enjoying delicious Lebanese cuisine.”

Xclusive Yachts has a designated pocket at Dubai Marina, located right where Zaatar w Zeit is. Members can now enjoy delicious Lebanese food at the sea and have the food delivered to the boats.

Louay Ghandour, the group managing director at Cravia, said: “We are very proud to announce our partnership with Xclusive Yachts. Cravia operates world-leading brands including Cinnabon and Zaatar w Zeit in the UAE. We strongly feel that Xclusive Yachts is the ideal partner in offering our food to guests enjoying the trips on the Gulf. Our food is ideal for sharing and is great for an outing at the sea. Quality is the core of our offering at Cravia, and we are very excited to be able to offer our menu to new patrons. We look forward to expanding our partnership with Xclusive Yachts and to even more success for both companies.”