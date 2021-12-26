You+Baby Studio announces opening of a new studio

The new studio is now accepting bookings in its new premises on Sheikh Zayed Road

You+Baby Studio, Dubai's leading baby and family photo studio, previously based in the Business Bay area recently announced the opening of its new studio in Al Safa 1 Area, on Sheikh Zayed Road.

The studio is divided into two sections, each of which has been designed individually for a specific type of photography. The newborn area is a cozy place with comfortable sofas, where parents can relax. It is equipped with the most up to date air purifiers, sterilisers and other custom equipment’s to ensure the baby's safety and comfort. The studio has a wide variety of hand-made baby clothes and props sourced from around the world to suit every taste, allowing guests to have an individualised photo session according to their taste.

Natalia Leanca, founder and head photographer, You+Baby Studio said: “We are thrilled to announce the launch of the studio on Sheikh Zayed Road. We chose this location for its easy accessibility in an area familiar to most residents, bearing in mind the importance of easy parking for new parents, and the convenience of quiet uncrowded surroundings. We are already accepting bookings and we're really looking forward to seeing you there.”

“You will also find cute outfits for your little ones, as You+Baby Studio is launching their new line of clothes under the brand name You+Baby&Co,” she added.

You+Baby Studio specialises in providing newborn, maternity, cake smash and family photography services, either in-studio or in the comfort of the client’s home. From its early introduction of fashion maternity shoots to staging brilliant and unique scenes for baby shoots capturing that truly important moment for every parent, You+Baby Studio has always been on the cutting edge of new trends. The studio delivers the highest quality of service that makes each session feel individual, comfortable and fun. It is powered by an all-woman team of four highly skilled and professionally trained photographers that provide their services all throughout the UAE.

For more information, or to book an upcoming session, visit www.youbabystudio.com, or you can find us on Instagram for the latest projects and updates.