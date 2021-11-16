Yellow Friday Sale mega offer: extra 25 per cent off with the Mashreq noon VIP credit card

The Mashreq noon VIP credit card, the only credit card designed for online shopping, is helping to make noon’s biggest ever Yellow Friday Sale even crazier. Customers across the UAE can get an extra 25 per cent off all purchases from 22 November until midnight on the 28 November with Mashreq’s noon VIP credit card. The offer is valid on the first purchase over Dh 200 , with a maximum discount of Dh 100 (T&Cs apply).

Looking for a bigger reason to shop this season? With Dh 500 of preloaded cash waiting on that first swipe, zero fees and an instant digital application process, the Mashreq noon VIP credit card also offers 3.5 per cent cash back on noon, noon Grocery, NowNow, SIVVI, as well as one per cent cashback on all other buys.

Mashreq noon VIP credit card holders will also unlock a free lifetime membership to noon VIP — noon’s rewards programme - with an exclusive offers such as free next — day delivery, mega buy—one–get–one–free deals, priority customer service, and more.

Yellow Friday Sale, noon.com’s craziest sale of the year, is packed with price drops across all brands, up to 70 per cent off top tech, exclusive bundles, daily flash sales, and unmissable deals from Dh 1 dropping every six hours. What’s more, shoppers can get their super saver deals in a flash with same-day delivery and next-day delivery as a standard.

Apply for your Mashreq noon VIP credit card here: www.noon.com/mashreq-card

T&Cs* apply: A minimum salary of Dh 5,000 monthly is required to apply