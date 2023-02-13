Yakult to participate in Gulfood 2023

Published: Mon 13 Feb 2023, 2:36 PM

Driving creativity and change, in February 2023, the 28th edition of Gulfood will continue to unite food and beverage communities around the world, and act as an industry trend springboard and a global sourcing powerhouse. This year, Yakult’s presence will be more visible at the largest F&B event in the region. The brand in collaboration with Yakult’s designated distributor, Truebell, can be visited in Hall 5 at Dubai World Trade Center.

Yakult remains a frontrunner in the probiotic category globally, with 40+ million bottles of Yakult consumed daily in 40 countries and regions across the world. Yakult is a unique product because each bottle contains active probiotics, which are scientifically proven to be strong enough to reach intestines alive to help restore the balance of good and bad bacteria in the gut.

The presence of Yakult at Gulfood underscores the company’s commitment of ensuring health and well-being of its broad consumer base with tried and tested products that helps improve digestion and build immunity when consumed regularly. The health benefits of the probiotic milk beverage are tangible and combined with a robust plan of consumer engagement initiatives at the ground-level. Its wide range of products ensure that Yakult continues to remain at the forefront of the functional food revolution.