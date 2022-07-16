Xpressions style launches first warehouse outlet

Published: Sat 16 Jul 2022, 9:00 AM

After the success of its retail chain stores in every mall across the UAE, Xpressions style started its first wholesale depo in April at Maliha in Sharjah. The warehouse caters to the small and medium category retailers, wherein a customer regardless if they are an individual or a retailer, have to buy a minimum of three, six or 12 pieces, depending on their requirement .The outlet opened its doors for the regular public and offered warehouse discount up to 90 per cent.

Xpressions style warehouse outlet has become the optimum choice for retailers looking for branded perfume, cosmetics, skincare, Covid-19 safety products and fashion accessories. Xpressions style also introduced Christian Rocca, a brand for Covid-19 safety items, which became famous in a short span of time due to its quality and affordable prices. Prakash Bambani, COO at Xpressions style said: “Xpressions style vision is to prioritise customer’s needs and provide them with quality product sat a reasonable price.” The warehouse discount will run until July 17.