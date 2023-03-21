Xpatzhub hosts UAE Women Achievers Awards 2023

Published: Tue 21 Mar 2023, 4:19 PM

Xpatzhub hosted the first season of its new segment 'UAE Women Achiever Awards' at Grand Excelsior, Al Barsha on March 12.

There were 500+ nominations in 40+ categories. The top 40 most successful women were chosen all over the UAE to acquire the prestigious award to honour their achievements and hard work. The event was graced by Bollywood celebrity Meghna Naidu. A passionate actress who has been a part of 11+ movies performing in more than four different languages.

The jury was embraced with exquisite flowers to glorify their presence. Anul Mundra, founder and CEO at Xpatzhub, said: “I’m beyond grateful to all the jury members and Meghna Naidu for taking out their precious time to join us at the event. I would like to congratulate the top 40 winners for their well deserved efforts. You all are an inspiration to many. For the rest of the nominated Women, I would like to convey that you all were nominated for your attainments and diligence so never give up. Maybe next time, you could be awarded the UAE Women achievers awards."

This particular event was co-led by Geetika Uppal, event director at Xpatzhub. She said: “A lot of hard work has been put into such a successful event. We’re proud to be associated with Xpatzhub and looking forward to bringing more opportunities for all the members and followers to be recognised and honoured."

Xpatzhub is the largest active community-business platform with 200,000+ subscribers, followers and members. They host several engaging competitions and provide opportunities to expats on different occasions. Mundra has won 40+ awards in the past three years and has a strong vision to uplift other businesswomen and assist them in building successful businesses such as her own. "If you want to go quickly, go alone. If you want to go far, go together " is an African Proverb which has always been her motto. “I wanted to do something unique, I took an immense step and decided to be an entrepreneur.”