World Jewellery Confederation honours Joy Alukkas for outstanding contributions

The discussion highlighted the many areas that family businesses are well positioned to constructively engage in, including education, job creation, gender diversity, and sustainable corporate practices
Joy Alukkas, chairman and managing director of Joyalukkas Group, has been bestowed with a special award by the World Jewellery Confederation for his outstanding contributions to the industry in India and across the globe. John Paul Alukkas, managing director received the honour on behalf of Joy Alukkas, in the presence of luminaries and key figures from the international jewellery sector at the World Jewellery Confederation’s CIBJO Congress 2023 held in Jaipur.
The World Jewellery Confederation acknowledged Alukkas’s outstanding contributions, commitment to ethical practices, and sustainability in the jewellery supply chain. His dedication to promoting the cultural significance of jewellery and preserving traditional craftsmanship has been instrumental in elevating the industry to new heights. Commenting on the achievement, Joy Alukkas said: “I am deeply honoured and humbled to receive this award from the World Jewellery Confederation. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Joyalukkas team and our unwavering commitment to our customers. I share this recognition with every member of our organisation.”
Joy Alukkas is renowned for his unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in the jewellery industry. He has long been a driving force behind the evolution of the jewellery business in India and abroad. His relentless pursuit of quality, craftsmanship, and customer satisfaction has established him as a trailblazer in the industry.
Under his leadership, Joyalukkas Group has grown to become one of the most respected and trusted names in jewellery retail, with a presence that spans multiple countries.
The discussion highlighted the many areas that family businesses are well positioned to constructively engage in, including education, job creation, gender diversity, and sustainable corporate practices
An essential highlight of the series was the unique role that women leaders play in pioneering sustainability initiatives
The firm has embarked on a transformational trajectory that marries specialisation with a deep-rooted understanding of the Indian and international business landscape
As demonstrated in Chandrasehar’s work through the years, one of the critical aspects of GitOps in MLOps is the integration of model observability