Upfield announces vegan menu collaboration
Upfield, one of the world’s largest plant-based consumer goods companies has recently announced a collaboration between Urban Bar & Kitchen and its new plant-based brand, Flora Plant. Movenpick’s Jumeirah Lakes Towers’ Urban Bar & Kitchen [u]bk restaurant has created two special recipes using the 100 per cent plant-based Flora Plant butter and cream.
The two recipes created are the Flora Plant Vegan Apple Tart and the Flora Plant Vegan Truffle Pasta. Both are on a 20 per cent discount for April. This is Flora Plant’s first hospitality partnership in the UAE and is part of a larger initiative from Upfield to support chefs in meeting increasing demands for plant-based options.
Speaking on the initiative, Marwan Abidaoud, Upfield Mena’s head chef, noted: “The challenge chefs face is finding suitable ingredients that tick all their diners’ requirements, deliver on taste and at the same time reduce complexities in their kitchens. Using Flora Plant will make it easier for chefs to create a wider variety of plant-based dishes for their diners to enjoy, as these recipes we’ve created with Movenpick show.”
Available to buy in local retail stores nationwide, Flora Plant’s butter and cream are vegan, dairy-free and gluten-free without allergens, artificial flavours or preservatives, with a rich and creamy taste.
Compared to dairy, Flora Plant takes half the carbon dioxide, requires two-thirds less land and half the water to produce. Flora Plant’s butter and cream also come packaged in 100 per cent FSC-certified parchment paper which is plastic-free
