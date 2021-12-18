Union Coop receives top officials from 'Unilever'

The centre equipped with modern infrastructure offers diagnosis and treatment for all kidney-related diseases.
KT Network3 days ago
Consumer co-operative, Union Coop received multinational consumer goods company, 'Unilever' as part of the cooperative’s endeavours to strengthen partnerships with leading companies in the field of retail trade and to familiarise them with the advanced work mechanisms that they currently follow as per the international standards.
Visiting delegation from Unilever was represented by Alan Jope – CEO, Nitin Paranjpe —COO, Sanjiv Kakkar — executive vice president Unilever Arabia, MENA, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Turkey, who were received by Harib Mohammed Bin Thani, operations division director, Majiruddin Khan, trading division director and Sana Gul — trade development sec manager from Union Coop, in the presence of employees from both sides.
Bin Thani and Khan gave a comprehensive tour of the Hessa Street branch explaining the most important services that the cooperative provides to shoppers, where it follows the best practices applied in the field of food retailing, delivery, customer happiness services, expansion strategies and digital solutions for retail in addition to updating them of information about the culture of retail trade at Union Coop and the digital solutions it follows to provide goods to consumers.
Jope, said: “I would like to thank Union Coop and its brilliant team for the warm welcome and hospitality. When it comes to standards of retail, Union Coop definitely stands up to its reputation. We see a valuable partner in Union Coop with whom we expect a long term working partnership.”
Furthermore, Jope praised the brand's practices in the field of retail trade and its operations in its branches which is on par with the international designs and standards, work and delivery mechanisms, modern technologies deployed in trade, promotions, and products displayed in the showroom according to an organised vision that attracts shoppers.
