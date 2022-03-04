Union Coop allocates Dh12 million towards 14 promotional campaigns

Published: Fri 4 Mar 2022, 3:32 PM

Consumer Cooperative, Union Coop, recently announced that it has allocated nearly Dh12 million towards promotional campaigns this March, with discounts on more than 10,000 basic food, non-food and consumer goods, as part of its goals and its keenness to launch community initiatives aimed at making consumers happy, meeting their requirements and providing them purchasing options on basic products at competitive prices, in addition to supporting the community and serving the national strategic and socio-economic goals.

In this regard, Dr Suhail Al Bastaki, director of happiness and marketing department, Union Coop, confirmed that the Cooperative constantly seeks to launch promotional campaigns in all its branches and centers throughout the year, according to a marketing plan that delights consumers and meets their needs.

Al Bastaki pointed out that each promotional campaign will be announced during the month of March through various means owned by the cooperative from ‘WhatsApp’ service, social media accounts, the websites, text messages, smart application, as well as radios, TVs, OOH ads, etc. as all campaigns include varied discounts on hundreds of food and non-food products, in order to benefit everyone and in the interest of the consumer, indicating that the reductions in these campaigns will include vegetables, fruits, dairy products, meat, sweets, spices, rice, oil and other products.

In addition, he indicated that the Cooperative provides online ordering options for all offers, including this March’s campaigns, through Union Coop’s smart online store (app), as part of its policy to delight consumers, pointing out that the cooperative provides express delivery services, pick-up services from the branches, wholesale purchases and offers, and other features that facilitate the online shopping process.