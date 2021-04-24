KT Network
‘UAE residents more sustainable’

Filed on April 24, 2021

New research on sustainability, commissioned by Mastercard, has revealed a marked increase in consumer passion for the environment, as personal attitudes toward the environment evolve.

In the UAE, 96 per cent of adults stated they’re willing to take personal action to combat environmental and sustainability issues, as compared to 85 per cent globally. Four in five adults in the country said they are even more mindful of their impact on the environment. And one in five started following an environmental activist or influencer on social media for the first time. This signals a growing trend toward eco-conscious spending and consumption among people who want to turn their efforts and purchases into meaningful action for the planet.

Since the pandemic one in six adults admitted that for the first time, they have boycotted companies that have not adopted sustainable values.

Jorn Lambert, chief digital officer at Mastercard, said: “By embedding sustainability into the very fabric of our business, we can unlock the power of our network, reaching consumers and partners, to create a positive change.”





