Two lucky winners win Dh100,000 each with Mahzooz

Arun from India and Taleen from Syrian

Published: Sat 22 Oct 2022, 1:46 PM Last updated: Sat 22 Oct 2022, 2:10 PM

The UAE’s favourite weekly draw saw 2,022 participants take home total prize money of Dh1,999,650 and 20 winners sharing the second prize of Dh1 million.

A Syrian expat, 24-year-old Taleen, who works as a real estate agent won Dh100,000 in Mahzooz’s raffle draw along with two other raffle winners. “This is my first ever time to participate in Mahzooz. I bought three bottles of water and received three additional tickets thanks to the currently running offer,” she said.

Arun, the second raffle winner, is a New Delhi-based participant who, had tried his luck with Mahzooz around 50 times.

Confirming that this is the first time he won anything of value, Arun is determined to use the prize money to support his brother in his music career. Mahzooz’s limited offer is still ongoing, where participants get a complementary entry upon purchasing a bottle of water for only Dh35.