Tristar donates bus to special needs centre

Tristar Group, the global integrated energy logistics company, provided a fully equipped bus to the Rashid Center for People of Determination, to enhance its fleet of buses. This move enhances cooperation between the centre and Tristar Group, and aims to upgrade the centre’s facilities, which benefit about 300 students residing in the country.

The centre’s management received the new bus during a recent visit by Eugene Mayne, CEO of Tristar Group, who was accompanied by Balaji Nagabhushan, group chief administrative officer; Arthur Los Banos, manager for corporate communications; and Ashwatha Mahesh, assistant manager for CSR and sustainability.

They were received by Maryam Othman, director general of the Rashid Center for People of Determination, who accompanied the delegation on a tour of all the facilities and departments.

During the ceremony, Othman stated: “We have always been used to the UAE being a land of goodness, tolerance and love. What the Tristar Group has done reflects this message.

“This affirms the commitment to the message of tolerance and goodness in the Emirates, and shows the extent to which cooperation has penetrated Emirati society groups, in order to help the segment of people of determination.”