Top 10 trusted mobile app development companies in the UAE

Published: Mon 6 Jun 2022, 6:21 PM

Everyone around the globe is reaching out to their potential audience at their convenience through mobile apps. Mobile apps provide a platform for businesses to communicate with their audience providing personalized touch. Whether businesses need a way to reach their global audience or just want to keep their employees updated with the events happening around them everything is possible through Mobile applications.

The thing that businesses should be careful about is choosing the right app development companies. A top app development company can provide a perfect solution that can truly fit your project requirements.TopSoftwareCompanies.co has researched hundreds of companies and made the list of Top 10 most trusted app development companies of 2022 to help you figure out the accurate app development company in Dubai. All the listed companies have proven experience and expertise to develop the most user-friendly iOS and Android mobile app solutions for startups to large enterprises with long clientele.

The list of top 10 mobile app development companies in the UAE are:

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

Hyperlink InfoSystem is one of the top trustworthy app development companies in Dubai, UAE having its presence in India, the USA, and the UK. Since 2011, the company has developed more than 4,000+ apps, designed 2000+ websites, and had 400+ projects on the latest technologies, including CRM, AI, IoT, Data Science, etc. worked with more than 2300+ global clients from that more than 700 clients from Dubai, UAE. With 10+ years of experience, the company has expertise in web and app development, AI solutions, Salesforce solutions, Big Data, AR/VR, Blockchain, Games, and many more.

2. Shakuro

They design and develop mobile apps and websites for eCommerce, Digital Art Communities, Sports, Finance, Social Media, Healthcare, Education, Smart Home and IoT, and other industries. They focus on the goals of their clients, which is to make their consumers happy, regardless of industry. To do so, we research user needs and your business objectives ahead of time to make the development process as cost-effective as feasible.

3. Blink22

They are a web and mobile development company, based in Egypt, that has been turning incredible ideas into innovative software for smart companies across the globe since 2015. With a team of over 50 highly-skilled technology and admin professionals, they work directly with your team to produce world-class apps from conception to launch, allowing you to focus on expanding your business ventures.

4. Data Capture Systems Co LLC

Data Capture Systems Co LLC is a company that specializes in data capture. It all began in 1989 with a single man's goal. Data Capture Systems, a group of 135+ competent individuals (and still expanding!) spread throughout more than 10 offices in various places, is the result of his vision. DCS values the customer's time and schedule and strives to supply products and solutions as quickly as possible.

5. Rubius

Rubius is a software development business with offices in Dubai, Tomsk, and Sankt-Peterburg. The company has a midsize staff and offers custom software development, web development, mobile app development, Artificial Intelligence, and other services. The organization was founded in 2005.

6. Jawahir

Jawahir provides digital experience through social media, website designing, mobile applications and so on to businesses around the world. The team of experts has years of experience in generating leads, and brand awareness to provide positive digital results to businesses around the globe. Jawahir is passionate about achieving its goals and leading the industry to the future of digitization.

7. Intertec Systems

Intertec System is one of the oldest Information Technology companies in UAE. Established in 1991 Intertec provides all the IT services including digital marketing, business applications, cloud, security and managed services. Intertec has 50+ technology alliances, delivery capabilities, network operations and software delivery centers in 4 other countries other than UAE.

8. ApphiTect

ApphiTech designs dreams and makes them come true with functional marvels that get users' attention and woo them to perform the desired action. ApphiTech app development company is aimed at facilitating controls that simplify day-to-day users' needs with easy to use IT-enabled products and services.

9. Global Media Insight

Global Media Insight is a full-fledged and interactive digital marketing agency with a true passion for creativity and technology. The harmonious marriage of their creative and technical divisions gives them an edge that no other has. The design and development team can provide solutions from high-profile government campaigns to complex e-commerce websites.

10. HData Systems

One of the fastest-growing app development companies, HData Systems provides various advanced technological solutions such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics, data science, business analytics and so on for their global clients. Along with that, HData systems also provide DevOps, Elastic Solution, Security, CloudOps, ITSM and various other services.

Source: Top App Development Companies in Dubai