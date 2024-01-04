Top 10 software development companies in Dubai, UAE

Top 10 Software Development Companies in Dubai, UAE

Published: Thu 4 Jan 2024, 3:03 PM

Being forefront of innovation, software development companies leverage new technologies and tools to develop software solutions that can help businesses drive progress and be competitive and industry leaders. Their software development professionals keep themselves updated with tech-savvy trends and solutions such as AI, ML, IoT, AR, VR, and more to leverage them and help businesses be smarter than ever. Businesses can even hire software developers to develop custom solutions that are designed to enhance the efficiency, productivity, and business operations of your organisation.

To help the global business, the team of TopSoftwareCompanies.co has filtered the list of top software development companies in Dubai, UAE. The team has finalised the list after analysing tonnes of the UAE-based companies based on various criteria such as software development proficiency, employee count, work experience, client reviews, and many other things before finalising the list. Browse through the list of top 10 software development companies to work with in Dubai, UAE in 2024.

List of top 10 well-known software development companies in Dubai, UAE 2024

Hyperlink InfoSystem

Founded in the year 2011, Hyperlink InfoSystem is a top software development company offering smart solutions that bring their full potential to develop and deliver custom and industry-best software solutions for global businesses. Their exceptional team of software developers has delivered 120+ AI and IoT Solutions, 25+ Metaverse Solutions, 20+ NFT Marketplace solutions, 200+ Games, 120+ Salesforce Solutions, 80+ Blockchain Solutions, and various other software solutions for their 2700+ worldwide client base.

iMOBDEV Technologies

iMOBDEV Technologies is one of the most trusted web development companies offering custom web development, Maintenance, web app development, e-commerce development, and more. Established in 2009 to serve global clients they have made significant growth in a short span of time developing and delivering various exceptional solutions.

HData Systems

HData Systems is one of the leading Big-Data Analytics and Business Intelligence service providers for clients around the world. Their main service is based on Data Science technology that helps businesses grow their business and achieve their goal easily using reports and data from their competitors.

DataArt

Founded in 1997, DataArt is a global software engineering firm and a trusted technology collaborator for market leaders and visionaries. Guided by the People-first principle, our world-class team designs and engineers data-driven, cloud-native solutions that foster progress and deliver immediate and enduring business value.

FPT Software

FPT Software, a subsidiary of FPT Corporation, is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam. The company champions complex business opportunities and challenges with its world-class services in Advanced Analytics, AI, Digital Platforms, Cloud, Hyper Automation, IoT, Low-code, and so on.

Amdaris

Amdaris, an Insight Company delivers innovative Software Development, Product Design, Digital Transformation, Application Support, and Consultancy Services. They are proud to work with a wide variety of businesses across a diverse range of sectors, delivering a combination of exciting innovation and business-critical modernization projects.

Endava

Endava is reimagining the relationship between people and technology. They have helped some of the world’s leading companies accelerate their ability to take advantage of new business models and market opportunities. By ideating and delivering dynamic platforms and intelligent digital experiences, they help their clients fuel the rapid, ongoing transformation of their businesses.

Link Development

Link Development is a global technology solutions provider leading the digitalization of private and public sectors. They drive the business transformation of their customers by delivering integrated, inventive, and digitally productive experiences that blend cloud, analytics, mobility, smart services, Dynamics 365 - CRM/ERP, infrastructure, IoT, augmented reality, and others.

ICIS

ICIS is the global source of Independent Commodity Intelligence Services – connecting data, markets, and customers to create a comprehensive trusted view of global commodities markets, enabling smarter business decisions that help optimize the world’s resources. At ICIS, they help businesses make strategic decisions, mitigate risk, improve productivity, and capitalize on new opportunities.

Godel Technologies

Godel Technologies is a leading agile software development expert, combining its unique agile delivery approach with some of the most exceptional software development and quality assurance talent. At Godel, they are renowned for their direct, no-nonsense attitude to delivery and this successful approach has enabled them to build their business.

Abu Talha is an independent technical journalist.