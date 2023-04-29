TOMS Middle East introduces new line Earthwise

TOMS believe sustainability is a journey, not a destination.

Published: Sat 29 Apr 2023, 4:48 PM Last updated: Sat 29 Apr 2023, 5:15 PM

Apparel Group’s TOMS Middle East introduces Earthwise products. The products were designed keeping the planet in mind on the occasion of World Earth Day.

For a product to be considered Earthwise, at least one of its main components must contain more sustainable materials, and at a minimum percentage. TOMS believe sustainability is a journey, not a destination.

TOMS aims to source 100 per cent sustainable cotton by 2025. The brand has made significant progress towards this by introducing recycled cotton in their most popular and iconic style shoe – Alpargata.

The Earthwise products are 100 per cent plastic free, and have switched their samples to use 100 per cent recycled LDPE polybags.

The brand believes in a future where everybody have a chance to thrive, committing to support grassroots good and the people working to build a more equitable tomorrow.