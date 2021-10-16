TOMS adopts new strategy on 15th year

TOMS is marking its 15th anniversary with the introduction of a new global impact strategy and a shoe recycling event at their flagship store in Mall of the Emirates (MOE).

Since 2006, TOMS has impacted over 100 million lives, giving shoes, sight, safe water, impact grants, learning and listening along the way. The brand remains grounded in their mission to use business to improve lives. After diligent research and evaluation of their giving, TOMS has implemented a new impact strategy. Swapping out its original One for One shoe giving model, the brand now commits to supporting global grassroots efforts that help lay the groundwork to create equity for all people.

Sima Ganwani Ved, founder and chairwoman, Apparel Group, said: “At Apparel Group, we believe that ‘doing good, is good for business’. Hence Apparel Group’s mission is to prioritise environmentally friendly initiatives so that they become our sustainable business best practices. At the event, we are celebrating TOMS earth-friendly materials, eco-friendly processes and 15 years of effort to give back to our community.”