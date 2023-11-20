The Visa Guys’ AI: Introducing the World’s First Interactive AI Visa

Published: Mon 20 Nov 2023, 10:16 AM

In an innovative step towards simplifying global travel, VisaGuy proudly announces the launch of its new visa processing service, integrated directly within ChatGPT. This service, being presented just days after the introduction of customizable GPTs on ChatGPT, is designed to make the visa application process more user-friendly and accessible to all. The service is equipped to guide users through the complex visa application process by employing the conversational AI capabilities of ChatGPT. Travellers can now easily understand visa requirements, complete applications, and get real-time assistance – all within the familiar layout of ChatGPT. This breakthrough is particularly significant for those seeking a more seamless approach to visa applications which allows them to make relevant travel plans. “VisaGuy is excited to be at the forefront of involving advanced AI to improve the experience of travel,” says Ayaz and Azeem, the managing directors of the company. “While we’re proud of our rapid development capabilities, our sole focus has always been on creating solutions that would genuinely improve people’s lives.” This marks an important milestone in our journey to bridge travel and technology. It contains our commitment to utilise the power of AI for the practical purpose of introducing user-centric and accessible visa services to the people. This is Day 0 of our leap into AI. We are excited and confident of the simplicity that we aim to bring to our customers, especially since there are options to enquire through text as well as voice commands. We assist with providing outbound tourist and business visa services to Schengen countries, the UK, the US, Australia, Japan, Canada etc. We also have a service through which you could avail visa at your doorstep and another one oriented towards assisting you from your workplace. Located in Oud Metha offices, near Wafi Mall, Dubai, the workspace accepts walk-ins. Feel free to surf through the website www.visaguy.ae where the link to consult with our AI Visa assistant is given and identify the ‘why’ in seeking our assistance. Let this be a discovery of your ideal travel destination, and with that, let us help you realise it by delivering the service of your own choice.