The University of West London RAK branch hosts IDEA MARATHON

IDEA MARATHON Winners with UWL RAK Team

Published: Mon 30 Jan 2023, 10:01 AM Last updated: Mon 30 Jan 2023, 10:04 AM

The University of West London RAK branch campus hosted the grand finale of the Pan UAE IDEA MARATHON on January 21 for high school students to submit ideas in business and information technology. Twelve teams out of the 139 that participated in the first round, representing 61 schools from the UAE, were selected for the grand finale.

Annet Cecil Thomas from The Indian High School, Dubai, became the winner and Mohammed Uzair Ateef, Mohammed Nuh Abuhuseina and Sandeep Singh from PACE International School, Sharjah, became the runner-up in the web designing competition.

Pranay Bapna and Mayur Parthiv Sohanlal from GEMS Millenium School, Sharjah became the winner and Ayesha Alzaabi, Meirah Alyammahi and Jawaher Alyammahi from the International School of Choueifat, RAK, became the runner-up in the business idea pitching competition.

The winner of the web designing competition displayed an e-commerce platform with features allowing consumers to virtually try out clothes before purchase and also compare prices worldwide. The winners of the business competition proposed an idea for a life-saving device that would alert dozing-off drivers.

Students were awarded cash prizes, trophies, and medals. The judging panel was comprised of deans, deputy deans and senior faculties of the University of West London RAK branch campus’s dept of business and management and department of computing and engineering.

The event was attended by UWL RAK students, faculty members, teachers and students from different schools. Ahmed Rafi B Ferry, UWL, RAK, addressed the gathering and congratulated all the winners.