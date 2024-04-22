Second edition of Gulf Karnatakostava and Gulf Karnataka Ratna awards to take place in Dubai

Published: Mon 22 Apr 2024, 6:26 PM

The Gulf Karnatakostava, a unique event honouring the rich heritage, culture, and achievements of Karnataka's luminaries in the Gulf region, is set to grace Dubai in Grand Hyatt on September 8, culminating with a dinner. Building on the success of its inaugural edition, this second instalment guarantees an evening of festivity, uniting esteemed business leaders, film fraternity celebrities, singers and performers from across the GCC and India for a joyous celebration.

In addition to celebrating legendary business icons, this year's Gulf Karnataka Ratna Awards 2024 will introduce a new category honouring young business leaders. The awards ceremony, set to take place at the Grand Hyatt Dubai's Baniyas Ballroom, will recognise a total of 25 outstanding individuals for their remarkable contributions. Alongside the ceremony, a coffee table book will be unveiled, commemorating the achievements of the awardees.

Anticipated to draw over 1,000 attendees, Gulf Karnatakostava guarantees a captivating evening filled with cultural performances, musical delights, and artistic exhibitions, all aimed at celebrating the vibrant heritage of Karnataka. The event will bring together influential figures from the realms of business, entertainment, politics, and culture, fostering a unique platform for cross-cultural dialogue and interaction.

According to Gulf Karnatakostava organising committee, "We're excited to host Gulf Karnatakostava for the second time in Dubai, a city renowned for its vibrant cultural landscape. After the resounding success and enthusiastic participation of our inaugural edition, we eagerly anticipate hosting the second Gulf Karnatakostava on an even grander scale. With the introduction of young business icons award categories and the attendance of iconic leaders from across the GCC, we look forward to an event that goes beyond boundaries, celebrates excellence, and and brings our diverse community together."

The involvement of media partners is crucial in magnifying the importance of such gatherings. This collaboration guarantees that the event's impressive scale, inspiring narratives, and captivating performances are shared with a worldwide audience, promoting a deeper understanding and admiration for Karnataka's diverse cultural heritage.