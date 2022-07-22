The Global Vertical Farming Show to kick off at Conrad Hotel

Published: Fri 22 Jul 2022, 4:20 PM

TAB Group is all set to host the second edition of Global Vertical Farming Show on July 27-28 at Conrad Hotel, Dubai. The event aims to bring together vertical farming companies, solution providers and agriculture value chain decision-makers in the Middle East region.

The event is gaining global recognition not just because it’s a successor to the previous edition but because it is bringing back prominent vertical farming companies, solution providers and all agriculture value chain decision-makers together in the Middle East region where the vertical farming advancements are already gaining traction.

Sponsors and participants include Igrox, Farmfluence, MULTIVAC, Amana Group, DLED-Vertaag, AeroFarms, Pure Harvest, Grow Glide, Qualiplast, Valoya, Simply Fresh, Trane, Harvest Today, Total Grow Control, The ams OSRAM, Cyber Farms, AL Aliyo Hydrofarms and many more.

Represenatives from the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment will give the opening remarks and the event will feature senior officials from the private office of Sheikh Hamdan bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority , FAO, Emirates Green Building Council, Emirates Flight Catering (Emirates Crop One), Emirates Nature-WWF, Food Tech Valley and other key organisations.

Afsheen Siddiqui, event producer and conference manager, said: “This event will highlight the significant advancements and technological developments in vertical farming and the CEA industry which are transforming the way we produce, process and consume food. After the pandemic which physically pushed us apart, GVF 2022 will bring governments, organisations, investors and industry experts together through a remarkable process of global engagement."

Remarking on the same Mohammad Talha , project manager, GVF Dubai, said: “Our team is working diligently to make this event a one of its kind, grand and a great success. Companies from various verticals including LED lights, automation, grow racks / containers, HVAC systems, packaging, water inputs and retails."

“The Middle East's vertical farming business is thriving and Dubai clearly is at the forefront of this. With a lot of advancements to come, GVF Dubai is the best avenue to witness all of these under one roof — for two impactful days," Talha added.

Registration link: verticalfarmingshow.com/registration.html