Thangals Jewellery: Trending designs since 1974

Published: Mon 13 Nov 2023, 6:51 PM

Established in 1974, Thangals Jewellery has been a beacon of trust, craftsmanship, and exceptional beauty in the world of jewellery. With a rich history spanning nearly half a century, the company has earned its reputation as a leading jeweller, renowned for its commitment to quality and timeless design.

As Thangals Jewellery celebrates its 49th year, it stands poised to embrace the future while cherishing its rich heritage. With the completion of 50 years in 2024, Thangals is strategising to expand its presence into international markets, reaching both the Eastern and Western regions. Thangals is set to create enduring pieces of art, and continue to be a symbol of trust in the world of jewellery.

The organisation has a vision to establish 50 branches worldwide and to enter European markets by 2026. Additionally, plans are underway to open exclusive, high end diamond boutiques in 2024.