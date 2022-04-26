Tech entrepreneur Badr Berrada is an inspirational success story

Published: Tue 26 Apr 2022, 2:46 PM

Badr Berrada’s success story is fascinating. From Casablanca to London, his journey is admirable. Berrada is the CEO of a leading British Media Tech company and co-authored several best-selling books. He has partnered with some of the world’s biggest companies including McKinsey, SAP, Deloitte, IBM, Google and Microsoft. He is also advising and mentoring the next generation of entrepreneurs.

Who’s Berrada?

Badr Berrada was born in Casablanca, Morocco on November 21, 1994. He received his early education at the Leon L'Africain high school in Casablanca. He later completed his higher education in London. He holds a bachelor degree in Finance from Bayes Business School (formerly known as Cass Business School) and a master’s degree in Economy, Risk and Society from the London School of Economics (LSE). After completing his graduation, he launched BBN Times in 2017. Badr Berrada is married and has one brother. As a founder and the CEO of BBN Times, he manages a team of more than 150 renowned industry experts. He co-authored 'The Growth Hacking Book: Most Guarded Growth Marketing Secrets The Silicon Valley Giants Don’t Want You To Know', and 'The Growth Hacking Book 2 : 100 Proven Hacks for Business and Startup Success in the New Decade'. He is now working on his latest project 'Innovating at Ten' with a NASA Solar System Ambassador.

What makes Berrada a successful entrepreneur?

Berrada's success in the tech industry is commendable. He is a self-made entrepreneur and learned programming on his own. Unlike most of his friends that are working in corporate firms after graduation, he took a leap of faith in the entrepreneurial world. It was a risky move as nobody believed in him but he was able to succeed. He started his business from his computer, and developed his expertise with time to scale his business. He is amongst the few North African entrepreneurs in the UK. Berrada now manages a team of 150 renowned industry experts through his platform BBN Times. His company is a leading Media Tech company in the United Kingdom, with several articles featured in Harvard Business School, MIT, UPENN and NYU. BBN Times also interviewed famous celebrities such as Daniel Craig, Keira Knightley, Matthew McConaughey, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Frances McDormand, Hugh Grant, Whoopi Goldberg, Tom Hiddleston, Scarlett Johansson, Ryan Reynolds, Anya Taylor-Joy, Daniel Radcliffe and Matt Damon. Berrada has a deep understanding of the latest technology trends such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, internet of things, and the metaverse.

Berrada’s vision of entrepreneurship

Entrepreneurship is an everlasting journey, where you keep trying different options until you figure out the right path. Success takes time and dedication. Failure is also bound to happen but it’s part of the journey, so you have to believe in your idea in order to make it big. Every venture starts with an innovative idea. If you want to be successful, then you need to innovate or find better ways of doing something that already exists. The best entrepreneurs are creative, patient and think outside of the box. They rise above challenges and are bold enough to find a need in the market, which they transform into products or services.

How to be a successful businessman in the UK?

Managing a business in a competitive market requires hard work and the ability to thrive under pressure. Succeeding as a businessman in the UK requires a mix of knowledge and network. Self-reliance and discipline are essential skills. You also need a tough skin and a strong willingness to differentiate yourself from others. You need to surround yourself with smart people and keep on innovating. Time management is also important to stay on top of multiple projects.

What are some key advices for the next generation of entrepreneurs?

Hurdles will happen down the road, so you need to be prepared for all the challenges that may come up. It is essential to have a good business plan, but also a contingency plan for worst case scenarios through effective budgeting. Hire the right individuals and cut unnecessary expenses. Master communication skills and be empathetic. In order to achieve success, it is important to not shy away from obstacles that you may experience. It is also important to learn how to grow current resources instead of continuously fetching new ones. At early stages, avoid debt and rely on your own funds. Successful entrepreneurs know how to make the most out of limited resources.

What is Berrada’s vision of Morocco?

Morocco was able to overcome Covid-19 with limited resources. It has accelerated the digitalisation of its economy and fostered new ties with other countries. Morocco has the potential to change the status quo in the Mediterranean region. We are currently witnessing a power shift. The country is a key player in North Africa with a strong diplomatic strategy. It’s a stable country that can lead Africa in its energy transition. The new development model has a lot of potential.

