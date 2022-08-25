Talking two wheels with InsuranceMarket.ae and DNI

From L to R: Avinash Babur, CEO, InsuranceMarket.ae; Abdulla Al Nuaimi, CEO, Dubai National Insurance and Mahesh Balani, COO, InsuranceMarket.ae

Published: Thu 25 Aug 2022, 9:00 AM

There’s nothing like the freedom of free-wheeling, and with proven health benefits too, many people move to cycling as a form of transportation, pleasure and exercise. That’s why we were excited to hear about the partnership between two leading local insurance legends, InsuranceMarket.ae and Dubai National Insurance (DNI). We asked executives from the two companies to tell us more.

Abdulla Al Nuami, CEO at DNI, said: “The UAE has become a sought-after cycling destination because of its steadfast support for the cycling community. Fulfilling two key criteria on the government’s agenda for residents’ well-being, cycling encourages people to become more health-conscious and environmental-friendly. For this reason, we are delighted to have signed this partnership with InsuranceMarket.ae to better protect cyclists’ physicality and peace of mind through the promotion of our pedal insurance product: thus allowing cyclists to focus on fun whilst staying safe. This collaboration is another testament to our commitment in providing accessible, relevant insurance solutions to our stakeholders and the market.”

Avinash Babur, CEO at InsuranceMarket.ae, added: “Dubai is at the forefront of the UAE cycling scene, both in terms of events like the annual November Dubai Ride event, and fantastic facilities from converted camel tracks to those in popular parks, meaning everyone can experience cycling safely here, especially if they purchase this insurance. With cover for both cyclists themselves (personal accident, death or disability) and their cycle and accessories (against fire, theft and/or accidental damage): as well as third party liability: this policy is easily accessible and affordable. We’re excited to work with DNI on what we’re sure will prove a very popular product.”

So, don’t ‘saddle yourself’ with the hassle of finding that pedal cycle policy: call InsuranceMarket.ae and ‘saddle up’ stress-free and safety-first.