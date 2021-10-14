SUITABLEE | Three ways to prime your business for remarkable growth

Success relies on growth. Putting your business on a trajectory for change is all about defining your core values as an organisation and putting a strategy in place that sets your business up for the future. As companies continue to reap the benefits of combining technology with scale, they optimise what's available and push the boundaries of economic achievement, defining what's possible in the digital era. SUITABLEE, a leading provider of custom suits, has scaled in remarkable ways, and they discuss the three ways to prime your business for incredible growth.

Combining artificial intelligence (AI), algorithms, and custom tailoring, SUITABLEE’s success was remarkable. "We practically exploded overnight," explains co-founder and CEO Jean-Sebastien Siow. "It was incredible, but we certainly learned quite a few things very quickly. With that knowledge, we were able to maintain and scale our success."

Define your vision

Brother and co-founder Jean-Jeremie Siow explains further, "You have to have an evident vision and know exactly where you are going so that you don't get lost in the challenges along the way. Define your company's core values and fulfill the promises you make to your customers. Repeated action ignites growth and helps you meet your business targets."

Invest in your team

"Ensure your team is prepared for the future," states Jean-Sebastien. "Take time to hire the right people, train them and keep them motivated to accomplish company goals. A trained and educated team is a dedicated team. They will keep things running as you meet company objectives."

Make goals and stick to them

"Goals are your vision into the future. Define them clearly and keep your team's focus on where you want to go," says Jean-Jeremie. "Ensure you are benchmarking long-term goals to keep people on track and always remember that your goals are your roadmap to the future. If you aren't growing, you aren't on the right path. Don't be afraid to reassess when necessary."

"At the end of the day, with the right approach, growth doesn't have to be complicated," explains Jean-Sebastien. "If your team is equipped and focused, growth will be exhilarating rather than overwhelming." Known for being the first AI-enabled custom suits company, SUITABLEE revolutionised the market and truly harnessed what it means to achieve remarkable growth.