Star power for Switzerland

Earlier this year, Roger Federer announced his new role as ambassador for Switzerland Tourism. To do so, Federer reached out for support from Hollywood with a plan to showcase the beauty of Switzerland in a movie.

In the film, viewers can witness Federer trying hard to convince Robert De Niro, the Oscar-winning actor, to be part of his project. But he turns down Federer, at least for this fictional project of a Switzerland film. In reality though, De Niro was very willing to respond to Federer’s call for help. Federer said: “I’ve admired De Niro’s work for quite some time now, but I wasn’t sure he’d agree to be part of our Swiss project. I’m very excited it worked out so well.”

The film can be viewed online worldwide. “Adding this touch of Hollywood to our campaign will bring more attention to Switzerland and its dramatically beautiful nature,” states Martin Nydegger, CEO of Switzerland Tourism.

The cooperation with Roger Federer will see more common projects in the future.