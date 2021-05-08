- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Star power for Switzerland
Earlier this year, Roger Federer announced his new role as ambassador for Switzerland Tourism. To do so, Federer reached out for support from Hollywood with a plan to showcase the beauty of Switzerland in a movie.
In the film, viewers can witness Federer trying hard to convince Robert De Niro, the Oscar-winning actor, to be part of his project. But he turns down Federer, at least for this fictional project of a Switzerland film. In reality though, De Niro was very willing to respond to Federer’s call for help. Federer said: “I’ve admired De Niro’s work for quite some time now, but I wasn’t sure he’d agree to be part of our Swiss project. I’m very excited it worked out so well.”
The film can be viewed online worldwide. “Adding this touch of Hollywood to our campaign will bring more attention to Switzerland and its dramatically beautiful nature,” states Martin Nydegger, CEO of Switzerland Tourism.
The cooperation with Roger Federer will see more common projects in the future.
-
KT Network
Star power for Switzerland
Earlier this year, Roger Federer announced his new role as ambassador for Switzerland Tourism. To do so,...
READ MORE
-
KT Network
New Eid shopping experience by LuLu
In anticipation of the Eid shopping rush, leading retailer LuLu has kicked off exclusive offers on its...
READ MORE
-
KT Network
Get the best prices and unbeatable deals on noon
Looking for an incredible deal? Look no further than noon.com. Find top products from brands exclusively available on the...
READ MORE
-
KT Network
PSO enters into strategic partnerships
Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has signed multiple infrastructural MoUs of strategic importance with Pakistan Arab...
READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India approves anti-Covid oral drug for emergency ...
According to ministry, it accumulates in the infected cells and... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Postponed IPL 2021 should be held in UK: Kevin...
Pietersen feels moving the IPL to UK would be the best decision as... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine UAE: 78,342 doses administered in...
This takes the rate of doses to 112.50 per 100 people. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai launches 'excellence cards' for labourers
Cards will be given to 50,000 workers of 15 companies that won 4- and ... READ MORE