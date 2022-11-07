Spain Tourism kickstarts Picasso celebration 1973-2023

Turespaña, the Spanish tourism institution, has initiated the programme that would take place during the next three following months across 30 European, American and Asian cities. On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Pablo Picasso’s death, 2023 will be a year to celebrate his work and artistic legacy.

The Spain Tourism office in Abu Dhabi organised an event in Dubai to celebrate the artist’s legacy. The event saw over 70 trade partners from across all Emirates, where the invitees enjoyed an art workshop, a presentation about the life of the artist followed by some entertainment and a networking dinner.

The Picasso celebration 1973-2023 will have around 50 worldwide exhibitions, including 16 in Spain, with cities closely related to the artist. Spanish cities of Malaga, Madrid, Barcelona, A Coruña and Bilbao will hold a wide and rich exhibition programme.

Furthermore, Turespaña is preparing an international campaign called 'Spain-inspired Picasso, come and be inspired by Spain'. The campaign is aimed at reinforcing Spain’s position as a cultural destination, while also influencing and generating visits to the exhibitions and commemorative events that will be held across the country. Inspiration is at the heart of the international campaign, which has been funded with a budget of €2.5 million and will launch in January 2023.

“With this campaign, we propose that you travel to those Spanish destinations and rediscover them. If you have already been, this time not from a tourist angle but with more eagerness from a cultural perspective. And above all, that they bond with the inhabitants through exchanges and develop a different way of seeing things as Picasso did,” highlights Miguel Sanz, director-general of Turespaña.

“Spain has 49 UNESCO world heritage sites; hence, heritage is something that travellers from this region enjoy. Shopping is the next, which is much loved by the GCC clients as alongside international brands, the authentic Spanish brands have captured visitors to the destination. Spain is very family oriented from idyllic beaches to cultural and heritage sites, great football arenas to Michelin star restaurants, Spain has something to offer every single member of the family. Now, the focus is to showcase the legacy of the great artist, Picasso as the year 2023 marks fifty years since his death anniversary, hence Spain has produced a series of celebrations to experience the legacy of Picasso,” says Daniel Rosado, director, Spain Tourism — GCC.

