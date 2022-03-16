SoPritti is coming back with Ramadan special exhibition

Published: Wed 16 Mar 2022, 2:18 PM Last updated: Wed 16 Mar 2022, 2:20 PM

If you are a fashion-forward South Asian in the UAE, you are probably already hotly anticipating the next SoPritti Exhibition on March 19.

Back in Dubai for one day only at Jumeirah Emirates Towers with 80 of India, Pakistan and Bangladesh’s top designers and Jewelers, SoPritti is will be setting the bar higher with Ramadan and festive specific curations.

The pioneer in Indian and Pakistani fashion exhibitions for more than a decade, Pritti Nanda’s eponymous event has hosted everyone from Tarun Tahiliani and Masaba Gupta to Rizwan Beyg and Vikram Phadnis.

Based in Dubai for more than 40 years, Pritti Nanda has leveraged her events experience,

fashion/entertainment industry relationships and social connections to put together SoPritti.

Over the years, SoPritti has become the most buzz-worthy brand in Dubai that blurs the line

between South Asian borders, empowering people through art and fashion. Having hosted dozens of

exhibitions, plays, musical and fashion show through the years in the UAE, India and Pakistan.

The SoPritti Exhibition is unique as they bring 80+ designers under one roof, for one day only and their USP? The namesake designers have to show up in person! That means if you are looking for a Misha Lakhani or Rina Dhaka original, you can discuss style, cut and colours with them in person! Even going to their flagship boutiques in Karachi and Delhi may not give you that opportunity.

If you are in Dubai around the 19th of March, don’t forget to visit The Ramadan Edit of SoPritti at the Godolphin Ballroom, Emirates Tower, Dubai.

Quotes:

Why sopritti?

‘’ Despite having such a successful and fashionable south Asian diaspora, Dubai never had any single

location or event where shoppers (who are very discerning) could get the latest wares. So the idea of a well-curated multi-brand exhibition was born ­— similar to the lines gaining popularity in India and

Pakistan. We were very lucky to have prominent and popular Indian designers at our very first event which helped us boost our image locally in Dubai. These included Vikram Phadnis, Masaba Gupta and Rimple and Harpreet Narula.

Over the years we have hosted hundreds of top designers including Tarun Tahiliani, Rizwan Beyg, Rina Dhaka, Varun Bahl, Shyamal and Bhumika, Ayesha Farook Hashwani, Ayesha Somaya and so many more. As a testament to our service and following, every top designer has come back to participate with us multiple times.’’

What is special about this event?

‘’Ramadan is coming up, so we curate and ask our exhibitors to keep this in mind. i..e bring lighter more affordable wares than you would for our Wedding Season as each woman will shop for five to 10 looks as opposed to one to two heavier ensembles. A lot of stuff for all tastes and everything on-trend. Everything SoPritti.’’