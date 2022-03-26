Siroya partners with ALTR Created Diamonds

Rohan Siroya, CEO of Evermore

Consumers can now experience graded high-quality diamonds with larger carats at a better value.

Siroya, announces partnership with ALTR Created Diamonds to launch a new jewellery collection called Evermore. These top-quality Type 2A diamonds from ALTR are manufactured with cutting-edge technology with each precious bespoke diamond ensuring the same qualities as traditionally mined diamonds.

Speaking about the partnership, Amish Shah, president of ALTR Created Diamonds, said: “The expansion of lab-grown diamond accessibility is focused on further democratising the diamond conversation. Consumers can now experience graded high-quality diamonds with larger carats at a better value. Our partnership with Siroya is extremely timely and certain to make a tangible impact in the exciting Gulf and Middle East markets.”

Speaking about the sustainable factors, Rohan Siroya, CEO of Evermore, added: “Every carat of our stones helps foster a better world as they have a low carbon footprint, they are created just for you and the planet. In today’s world, it is an important factor because ‘caring’ is the operative word. For our planet and ourselves, if we can enjoy that ‘good feeling’ while sharing a sense of responsibility, it makes complete sense to us.”

Further speaking about the Siroya brand, said Chandu Siroya, founder of Siroya, added: “We’ve built the Siroya brand by taking risks, embracing change, setting trends, and creating superior customer experiences. Our loyal customers keep coming back for more. And with the launch of Evermore, this is what we’re promising — more choice, more value, and more diamond. Siroya’s brand heritage coupled with ALTR’s experience makes our entry into the lab-grown diamond space an exciting moment in the industry as a whole.”

The Evermore collection is currently available across all Siroya outlets in the UAE. A flagship Evermore store is set to open in May 2022.