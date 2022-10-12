Short-term rentals are here to stay

Published: Wed 12 Oct 2022, 9:24 AM Last updated: Thu 13 Oct 2022, 2:36 PM

The rise in demand for short-term rental properties is expected to pick up even more speed this year following the formal rollout of new visa policies implemented to spur further global tourist arrivals to the country.

The UAE government has announced new regulations for the holiday homes industry, including a scheme that allows homeowners to rent out their properties for up to 180 days per year at 50% below market value.

The scheme also gives homeowners tax breaks and allows them to keep their earnings from rental income.

Homeowners can now register with the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM) and rent out their properties either directly or through an agency like BLVD Holiday Homes. The scheme is available for all landlords. Investors can earn up to 50 per cent more rent revenue by renting out houses as holiday homes, says Rania Mrassi, CEO of BLVD Holiday Homes: “We are very excited about this announcement because it’s going to give people a lot more choices when it comes to buying and renting out their property in Dubai.”

Mrassi, a Tunisian-born entrepreneur who now calls Dubai her home, has many years of experience in the holiday homes industry. She has grown her company exponentially and now heads the BLVD Properties Group, which includes a real estate brokerage. As the head of the company, her goal is to ensure business agility, flexibility, a good return on investment for her investors and pleasant stays for her guests all while working closely with her team members at all levels of leadership within BLVD Holiday Homes.

Her first step is to create a comfortable and beautiful luxurious new place for the guest, away from home. She says, "My team and I are here to make sure that you have the perfect stay in Dubai." She aims to create a comfortable and beautiful luxurious new place for you to stay away from home.

She said, “Short-term rentals are an excellent opportunity for homeowners who want to earn more money from their properties. With the growing popularity of this form of short-term leasing, more people have been renting out their homes online. The benefits of short-term leasing are many: owners get extra income, guests get cheaper accommodation and both parties get to enjoy meeting new people.”

There is a growing number of UAE residents opting to rent out their properties as holiday homes. The new regulations will make it easier for people to do so, and the demand is increasing.

Many factors make Dubai the perfect destination for holiday homes. The city has been recognised as one of the most exciting destinations in the world. It offers travellers a wide range of attractions, including museums, art galleries, shopping malls, and beaches.

Dubai is a popular tourist destination for people from all over the world because it offers so much to see and do. However, many people travel to Dubai with their family or friends and want to stay in a house instead of a hotel room during their vacation. This makes it a great place to buy a vacation home or rent out your property as a holiday rental.