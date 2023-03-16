Shop for free at Danube Home

Published: Thu 16 Mar 2023, 3:46 PM

Danube Home, the region’s leading one-stop-shop for all home improvement and furnishing needs, announced a one-of-a-kind offer for its diverse customers. The brand is offering its customers a chance to shop for free from March 16 to 19. Customers can avail Danube Home vouchers of Dh500 on every Dh500 they spend at Danube Home showrooms located in Al Barsha, Sharjah, Ras Al-Khaimah, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Fujairah. This limited period offer is available on shopping across categories like indoor and garden furniture, furnishing, décor, and more giving customers a chance to revamp their home for Ramadan at the most unbelievable prices.