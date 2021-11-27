Sharjah Big Shopper Sale is back again, third time this year

For an exceptional third time in a year, Expo Centre Sharjah is set to play host to the country's largest and most sought-after showcase of fashion, electronics and other consumer products.

After its successful shows in January and June, the Consumer Electronics and Fashion — The Big Shopper Sale 2021 has once again returned to Expo Centre Sharjah from November 30 to December 4 presenting the best deals in fashion, electronics, home decor, lifestyle, ethnic wear and beauty products.The Big Shopper Sale 2021 will also coincide with the up to four-day break to celebrate the UAE National Day and prove to be a big attraction to residents.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO, Expo Centre Sharjah, said:“This is the first time we are hosting an event for the third time within a year and I am happy to note that the Big Shopper Sale has earned the trust of both the retailers and the visitors to justify a third edition within 11 months. The reasons for the extraordinary success of the event could be the steady rise in consumer demand and spending, and is a sign of overall health of the economy”.

The ongoing Expo 2020 that has triggered a big rise in business activities, the return of consumer confidence in light of easing restrictions and the rise in international visitors will see retailers of global, homegrown and regional brands offer up to 80 per cent discounts to tap into the increasing demand for high, mid-range and value products.

Besides, this year the National Day is extra special since it coincides with golden jubilee of the nation's foundation, resulting in an extended weekend right from Wednesday (December 1), the Commemoration Day, followed by two public holidays to mark the National Day on December 2 and 3, and December 4 being a Saturday is a weekend day for most.

Jacob Varghese, director, Liz Exhibition’s, said: “The four days of break due to the National Day holiday and weekend provides every resident and visitor a great opportunity to not only take advantage of some of the lowest prices in town but also spend time with your family and friends. Besides, the show also gives visitors a good opportunity to pick and choose from hundreds of brands under a single roof. The exclusivity of the event will also be a great draw for visitors”.

Considered as the biggest mega sale of consumer electronics and fashion products in Sharjah and the Northern Emirates, Big Shopper Sale will host leading retailers and brands such as Dune, Nine West, Naturalizer, Toms, Hush Puppies, Ccc, LC Waikiki, Splash, Kiabi, Skechers,K-Swiss, Umbro, Levis, Al Mandoos, Brand Bazaar, Clarks, Homestyle, Geelato, OMS, Aster Pharmacy, Crayola, V Tech, Ahmed Al Magribi, Ajmal, Riva, Belissimo Perfumes .

The five-day exclusive sale will be open from 11 am to 11 pm with an entry fee of Dh5 while children below 12 enter for free.