Sharaf DG celebrates 17th anniversary

Highly rewarded, the company is geared for the next phase of growth and welcomes its customers to participate and witness what’s in store.

Published: Sat 19 Mar 2022, 11:36 AM Last updated: Sat 19 Mar 2022, 11:57 AM

Sharaf DG has come a long way since its inception in 2005 and continues to lead the retail space with exceptional milestones. A true powerhouse in the region, the brand’s hard work has paid off with 23 stores in the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Egypt and the newest launch at Dubai Hills, going strong and serving customers closely.

On the occasion of its 17th anniversary, Nilesh Khalkho, CEO, Sharaf DG shared: “We are really proud of delivering consistently over the last 17 years and will continue to raise the bar. Our customers, brand partners and our teams are our biggest strength. We are excited for what’s coming next and are building systems to deliver on many more years of great value for our shoppers and partners.”

Sharaf DG attracts over one million customers each month, who get to enjoy great service and an ambience of immense support for making shopping an enjoyable experience. Highly rewarded, the company is geared for the next phase of growth and welcomes its customers to participate and witness what’s in store. Celebrating the 17 years journey, Sharaf DG presents the ‘Win 100,000 in 17 seconds’ campaign. Customers can shop above Dh 1,700 and get a chance to play and win up to Dh 100,000 and Sharaf DG gift vouchers of Dh 700 and Dh 1,700.