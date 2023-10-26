SgurrEnergy achieves milestone of 81+GW worldwide; expands presence globally with Riyadh office in Saudi Arabia

Published: Thu 26 Oct 2023, 6:49 PM

SgurrEnergy, a leading renewable energy consultancy firm, has reached a significant milestone by successfully completing over 81+GW of renewable energy projects worldwide. The company has established a new office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as part of its growth strategy.

The achievement of surpassing 81+GW underscores SgurrEnergy's expertise and commitment to advancing the global transition towards sustainable energy sources. With a diverse portfolio of projects ranging from wind projects to solar projects to storage and beyond, the company has been instrumental in shaping the renewable energy landscape across the globe.

SgurrEnergy's vast experience and technical proficiency have allowed them to contribute to the successful implementation of renewable energy solutions in numerous countries. Their expertise spans project development, design engineering, and advisory services, helping clients navigate the complexities of the renewable energy sector and achieve their sustainability goals. SgurrEnergy is equipped with in-depth expertise and extensive experience in designing multi-GW renewable energy projects worldwide. The diligent team has always been successful in project design. Its meticulous project design and development services take into account a variety of external local planning policies, technical and engineering concerns, socio-economic challenges, land availability, and grid connectivity throughout the whole project lifespan.

SgurrEnergy initially provided solar consultancy, however, with time, it evolved its expertise to provide 360-degree services in the renewable energy sector. In the field of energy advisory, the company provides feasibility studies, EPC bid management, lender’s independent engineering, transaction advisory, energy storage, etc. Furthermore, in terms of design and engineering, the company has expertise in infrastructure planning, electrical engineering, civil and structural engineering, owner’s engineering, EHV engineering, etc. In project management, the organisation offers engineering coordination, implementation planning, procurement assistance, etc.

The decision to open an office in Riyadh, the capital city of Saudi Arabia, reflects SgurrEnergy's recognition of the Kingdom's growing commitment to renewable energy. Saudi Arabia has been actively diversifying its energy mix and reducing its reliance on fossil fuels. With its Vision 2030 programme, the country aims to develop a sustainable and diversified economy, with a particular emphasis on renewable energy.

In the Middle East, SgurrEnergy has been involved in a number of major renewable energy projects, with clients including ACWA Power, Elsewedy Electric, Alfanar, Aljomaih Energy, and more

Having established a presence in Saudi Arabia, SgurrEnergy intends to provide its technical knowledge and support to local projects and contribute to the country's ambitious renewable energy targets. The Riyadh office facilitates closer collaboration with clients, project developers, and other stakeholders in the region.

Commenting on the milestone and the new office, Arif Aga, director of SgurrEnergy and Dr Khaled Addoweesh, director of SgurrEnergy Arabia for engineering consultation expressed their pride in the company's accomplishments, stating, "Surpassing 81GW of completed projects is a testament to our team's expertise and dedication. We are excited about expanding our presence in Saudi Arabia and working closely with local partners to drive the adoption of renewable energy in the region."

SgurrEnergy's expansion into Saudi Arabia aligns with the global trend of increasing renewable energy adoption. As governments and businesses worldwide recognise the urgency of addressing climate change, the demand for renewable energy solutions continues to grow. With its extensive track record and continued innovation, SgurrEnergy is well-positioned to play a significant role in shaping the future of renewable energy in Saudi Arabia and beyond.

SgurrEnergy is gearing up to make a significant impact at the upcoming Solar Show KSA, scheduled to take place from October 30 to 31, 2023, at the prestigious Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre in Saudi Arabia.

With a remarkable track record of contributing to 11GW of renewable projects in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, SgurrEnergy stands as a beacon of innovation and sustainable solutions. The company's participation in this exhibition signifies not only its expertise but also its commitment to shaping the future of renewable energy in the region.

Excitement buzzes within the organisation as they eagerly anticipate the opportunity to showcase their cutting-edge technologies, expertise, and passion for green energy solutions. Their presence at the Solar Show KSA is a testament to their dedication to advancing the renewable energy landscape, fostering collaborations, and driving the Kingdom's sustainable development agenda. Visitors can expect to witness first-hand the transformative potential of renewable energy, thanks to SgurrEnergy's pioneering efforts and unwavering commitment to a greener, cleaner future.