Setting new benchmarks of excellence

Published: Wed 9 Nov 2022, 5:53 PM

Battmobile UAE, one of the country’s leading all-in-one car repair and maintenance service providers has launched a wide array of car service packages. These are tailored to meet car owners’ servicing needs, whilst being affordable and cost-effective.

Starting at Dh1649, the service packages include one major service and four minor services. Moreover, with every car service package, buyers will get a free car battery, and many other freebies. The services included in the car service packages can be availed onsite and at Battmobile’s 8,000-sq-ft service centre in Al Quoz, Dubai.

All the car servicing and maintenance tasks are performed using premium-quality auto spare parts and products. Furthermore, the tasks are helmed by a team of qualified automotive consultants and specialists.

Battmobile, which has a formidable market presence of 11 years in the UAE, is well-known for providing onsite car-care services such as battery replacement, tyre change, oil change, and various other essential electrical and mechanical repairs.

The service packages are aimed at providing ease and affordability to the UAE car owners who cannot find time to tend to their vehicle’s servicing and maintenance schedule. Adil Faizee, co-founder of Battmobile, said that car service packages are the need of the hour considering the busy lives of car owners and their need to avoid paying exorbitant costs for car repairs.

The ease of service delivery is bolstered by Battmobile’s innovative CRM framework that ensures scheduling accuracy and reporting. Moreover, the Battmobile app offers users with live tracking updates.

Battmobile has a 150,000-strong customer base in the UAE and has garnered more than 8,000 Google reviews with a 4.9 aggregate rating. More recently, the automotive service provider entered into a CAS agreement with Castrol, the world’s leading lubricant manufacturer. This partnership enables Battmobile to sell Castrol’s products in the UAE.

With its revamped car service packages, Battmobile aspires to not only revolutionise car maintenance but also set new benchmarks in the market.

Watch www.youtube.com/watch?v=M0aPrbEbxUc for Battmobile's car service package.