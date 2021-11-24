Score big with Topgolf Dubai and RAKBANK

The UAE’s favourite entertainment destination, Topgolf Dubai, welcomes RAKBANK as an exclusive venue and event partner. This strategic partnership of RAKBANK with Topgolf Dubai sees the millennial banking favourite take over the top floor of the Topgolf venue, which has been renamed, the RAKBANK floor. Now, Topgolf guests stand a chance to win a host of prizes and experiences from RAKBANK just by turning up and playing on the RAKBANK floor.

Another exciting facet of this partnership is the popular five-week long RAKBANK League at Topgolf Dubai to be held four times a year. The RAKBANK League brings Topgolf lovers together in a nail-biting competition that gives them a chance to win exclusive prizes offered by RAKBANK. The first of the four RAKBANK Leagues are in the pipeline to be held at Topgolf Dubai, with the first weekly event live now, counting down to its grand finale in mid-November.

Christopher May, CEO, Dubai Golf, said: “Topgolf Dubai is delighted to partner with RAKBANK as an exclusive sponsor of the third floor in our iconic venue. The third floor at Topgolf has become one of Dubai’s most photographed and ‘insta-famous’ locations, with its impressive views over the outfield and Dubai Marina, and with the formation of the RAKBANK Leagues at Topgolf, this partnership will elevate this event to new heights.”

Banali Malhotra, director of marketing, RAKBANK, said: “As a part of RAKBANK’s overall marketing strategy, we ensure that we partner with the most sought-after venues and experiences in town to bring unmatched value to our customers. Topgolf Dubai is a natural fit as it provides a unique golfing experience to people of all life stages and is one of Dubai’s most exciting entertainment venue."

Managed by Dubai Golf, Topgolf Dubai took the city by storm when it was launched in January 2021. Consisting of three levels, 96 hitting bays, three restaurants and bars, a mini golf, arcade and academy, the venue has become a firm-favourite for residents and visitors for all ages and abilities.