Schools from UAE come together to celebrate cultural diversity

Published: Fri 3 Feb 2023, 11:35 AM

Culture is a significant building block of a people, traditions, customs and languages, thereby influencing society at large. India, a land of diverse cultures is celebrated in the hearts of every Indian ringing the grandeur of our great nation. A multicultural society teaches us the significance and coexistence of man and nature, alongside tolerance, harmony and respect.

With this in mind, JSS Private School was proud to organise an Interschool Cultural Competition entitled, 'Sanskriti – The Pride of India', Season 3. This annual event at the school was an incredible success. 13 participating schools with students from their kindergarten section showcased their talents in dance and song. It was thoroughly thrilling to witness the immense talents of these little participants who truly performed way beyond the audiences’ expectations, not forgetting their massive love and respect for their country.

Adding to the cultural diversity theme, the school put together another programme by the Arabic department of the school entitled – Loghaty Hwyaty (My Language is My Identity). This was an interschool Indo Arab Poetry Competition attended by 20 schools across the UAE. Loghaty Hwyaty provided a huge opportunity for Arab and non-Arab students to share their love for poetry.

Art forms, creativity, language and poetry are among the very many pillars of cultural exchange, and both the programmes were an extension of artistic expression.

At JSS Private School, the main focus always lies in encouraging knowledge, cultural exchange, innovation, sensitivity and imagination.