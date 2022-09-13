Satish Sanpal celebrates his birthday in style

Actor Tiger Shroff and Satish Sanpal

Satish Sanpal, businessman and entrepreneur, recently celebrated his birthday at the Armani Hotel Dubai. The glittering high profile, not-to-be-missed event was attended by the who’s who from the entertainment, business and social fields. Guests included Jubin Nautiyal, Urvashi Rautela, Mouni Roy, Tiger Shroff and many more.

Sanpal is undoubtedly one of the most prominent names in the business and social circle. He is well known for his close association with renowned Bollywood stars. Sanpal said that he was completely overwhelmed with the love showered by his friends and well-wishers. “I feel blessed to celebrate this important milestone in my life with people who have made a major impact in my life. I thank all of them from the bottom of my heart for making this a memorable evening. This is a reflection of the love they have for me and I really feel honoured," he said.

Urvashi Rautela, Satish Sanpal and Jubin Nautiyal

The acclaimed stars who attended the event expressed their happiness in being present for the birthday celebrations of Sanpal. “Satish is a big source of encouragement and he has always provided me with the right guidance. It is an honour to be present in Dubai for his birthday celebrations and I cherish this moment,” said Urvashi Rautela.