Saporito wins ‘Best International Cuisine’ at Filmfare F and B night

The event honours the most impressive restaurants and individuals that have made the biggest impact in the sector.

Published: Sat 5 Mar 2022, 2:17 PM Last updated: Sat 5 Mar 2022, 2:37 PM

Saporito was recently honoured as the ‘Best International Cuisine’ in the food and beverage night award function organised by Filmfare Middle East. Over the past few years, the awards night has become one of the most important events that recognises the best of the best in the culinary scene within the UAE. The event honours the most impressive restaurants and individuals that have made the biggest impact in the sector. With multiple categories, the award night is one of the most-happening and glamorous culinary events in the region.

Asgarali Ravjani, general manager, Saporito, said: “I am thrilled to win this prestigious award, which is known for its wide choice when it comes to dining option s and is known as a foodie’s paradise offering a variety of international cuisines. To be recognised as the best during the first year of our inception, is a great honour and we are extremely happy to note that what our customers have been stating all along has now been recognised through this industry related award.”

Suhas Vaidya, manager, Saporito, said: “Understanding the discerning taste of food lovers and serving their needs is a challenge of the highest order. The food lovers of Dubai have a wide range of options to choose from. We are known for our range of Italian and Mexican offerings. We have been extremely careful in providing nothing but the best for our discerning diners.”