Samana Developers launches one per cent retail investment opportunity in fast growing Arjan freehold community

Published: Thu 29 Feb 2024, 6:37 PM

Samana Developers, renowned for its innovative approach in Dubai’s real estate industry, today announced the launch of Samana Retail Park, a Dh150 million shopping area in Arjan Dubai. It is an exclusive opportunity to secure retail space with a 5-year payment plan, featuring monthly instalments as low as one per cent for investors convenience.

In line with its resident-focused ethos, the project is a model retail community that transcends traditional shopping spaces and creates a park-like feel due to its proximity to the Greek-inspired Samana Mykonos Signature residential project.

Samana Developers is receiving enquiries from the world’s premium luxury brands for exclusive store spaces at the Samana Retail Park. The project is also ideal for a high-end supermarket, and a diverse range of restaurants, offering a comprehensive and luxurious shopping experience for the communities in the Arjan freehold district.

Imran Farooq, CEO of Samana Developers, said: "Samana Developers’ philosophy revolves around an investor-friendly approach. With the launch of Samana Retail Park, we aim to create a retail environment that not only meets but exceeds expectations. Samana Retail Park will emerge as a prime retail investment hub offering high returns."

“Our commitment to delivering on time, every time with exceptional designs extends beyond our residential projects. With the Samana Retail Park, we are bringing a new level of sophistication to everyday shopping right in the Arjan. We aim to set the project a retail benchmark in Arjan," Farooq, affirmed.

Samana Retail Park is designed to cater to the diverse needs of consumers from all walks of life and age groups. Whether it is the latest fashion brands, premium grocery shopping, or a delightful dining experience, Samana Retail Park is poised to become the go-to destination.

Samana Retail Park boasts an elegant and modern design that harmoniously blends with the surrounding landscape. The architecture reflects Samana Developers' commitment to creating aesthetically pleasing spaces that enhance the shopping experience.

Beyond its commercial significance, Samana Retail Park aligns with Samana Developers' commitment to fostering community engagement. By providing a space where residents can shop, dine, and socialise, the retail park aims to enhance the sense of community.

Payment Plan — Five years with one per cent monthly plan

Samana Retail Park is an exclusive opportunity to secure retail space with a five-year payment plan, featuring monthly instalments as low as one per cent for the investors' convenience. The flexibility of instalments makes owning a retail space easier for investors. The project is scheduled for handover in the first quarter of 2027.