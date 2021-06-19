Safeer Market launches new brand Sahiba

Safeer Market, a popular chain of hypermarkets operating across the UAE under the Sharjah-based retail giant Al Safeer Group of Companies, has launched a new brand, Sahiba. Exclusively available at Safeer Market, Sahiba consists of a premium range of olive oils, which include choices with spiced flavour enhancements like garlic, lemon, chilli and truffle.

Sahiba is an IOOC-certified range of 100 per cent natural extra virgin olive oils, produced from top-grade Spanish olives that have gone through cold press extraction, are free of any chemical additives and come loaded with vitamin E and healthy monounsaturated fats. It produces sunflower oil from Spain as well, that comes loaded with healthy fatty acids to ensure robust health. The retailer also provides organic options for its oil range.

Some of the other products from the brand include organic honey that works as a great natural sweetener and a health-friendly alternative for your sugary cravings. The product range extends to daily consumables like basmati rice and wheat flour, that all come at affordable price points.

The hypermarket chain focuses on delivering the finest quality products.