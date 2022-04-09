Sabine Marcelis collaborates with Natuzzi

Sat 9 Apr 2022

Sabine Marcelis is a Dutch designer who brings an aesthetic standpoint to her work. Believing her designs to be true sensorial experiences and not simple static works such that the experience becomes the function with a refined and unique aesthetic, her work is characterised by pure forms that highlight material properties. This method of working allows her to intervene in the manufacturing process, using material research and experimentation to achieve new and surprising visual effects for projects.

Block sofa and patio coffee table is Marcelis’ first collaboration project with Natuzzi and caters to the multifunctional pillar of the Live the Transition collection. The sofa itself is a juxtaposition of the lush and inviting comfort of the material and the rigid lines of the wooden block under it, which is made of bamboo but blended to look like one block — hence the name. The sofa comes equipped with wheels, and as such is adaptable to the changes and confines of life in the new age of ‘staying indoors’.

The patio coffee table, with its pure geometries, is characterised by an essential and refined aesthetic. Its lightness is emphasised by the bronzed glass with which the structure is made and the unique wheels that define the base: a versatile compliment indeed.