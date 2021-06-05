Rolex’s new boutique in Abu Dhabi

Mohammed Rasool Khoory & Sons announced the opening of a new Rolex boutique at the Galleria Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi, a luxury destination in the capital city.

The new boutique, located in Central Atrium on the ground floor, offers a comprehensive Rolex experience. It provides professional expertise in an elegant setting, and promotes excellence, precision and attention to detail for which the brand is well-known.

The showroom allows clients to sit at the ‘watchbar’, VIP room and various other seating areas, where they can view the extensive collection of these fine timepieces in total privacy.

The boutique brings the rich heritage of Rolex to life with the stunning four-metre-high ‘aqua wall’, one of the store’s prominent features.

It also pays tribute to the iconic Oyster, the first-ever waterproof wristwatch.

The lighting of the store accentuates the beauty of a selection of Rolex watches, which are impeccably displayed in refined showcases finished with a bronze trim.

The showroom’s floor is finished in unique-looking travertine stone.

In continuation with the theme of the interior, the facade too is clad in travertine stone with bronze elements, and features four large display cases.

The store, which was launched in response to growing market confidence, aims to cater to Rolex enthusiasts in Abu Dhabi.