RoboApe, Chainlink (LINK) and UniSwap: Three coins built on Ethereum

Published: Wed 8 Jun 2022, 3:37 PM

Cryptocurrency continues to be a hot topic, with new coins and tokens being created all the time. In this article, we'll take a look at three coins that have been built on the Ethereum blockchain: RoboApe (RBA), Chainlink (LINK), and UniSwap (UNI). Each of these coins has unique features that make them worth exploring. Let's dive in.

RBA: One of the newest members of the Ethereum family

The meme token craze had reached its peak lasy year. The foundations of this culture were laid with Dogecoin (DOGE). Then, cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu and Floki Inu started to increase their awareness. Meme coins are usually humorous and do not serve any particular area. However, RoboApe (RBA) aims to break these taboos. The RBA token not only contains meme elements but also combines them with NFT technology. The platform has its developed marketplace. NFT printing and trading can be done here.

As everyone knows, NFTs made headlines in late 2021. It can be said that the share of the Covid-19 pandemic behind its popularity is quite large. During the pandemic, millions of people from all over the world had to stay in their homes and became acquainted with crypto money technologies. The RBA platform also aims to integrate the meme token concept with NFT technology. Besides, the project has an exchange system called RoboApeSwap. With this system, the developer team aims to completely remove the dependency on foreign sources.

It is possible to say that the 2022 targets of RBA are quite high. The token is scheduled to be listed on decentralised exchanges (DEX) shortly after its launch. It is currently in the pre-sale phase. You can find RBA and other pre-sale coins on BoostX. Later, it is stated that financing rounds will be organised and advertising activities will be carried out to increase brand awareness. In addition, the project team considers playing an active role in charitable investments and organizing interesting events.

Chainlink (LINK): One of the most sophisticated coins on Ethereum

Chainlink (LINK) is a cryptocurrency that was created to provide a secure way to send data and payments between different blockchain-based systems. Its market cap is currently $3.2 billion, making it one of the most valuable cryptocurrencies in the world.

One of the key features of Chainlink is its high degree of security. To ensure that data is not lost or corrupted, Chainlink (LINK) uses a special type of cryptography called 'hashing'. This process essentially encodes data into a unique string of characters, which can then be decoded by anyone with the proper key. As a result, Chainlink (LINK) provides a much higher level of security than other cryptocurrencies, which makes it an attractive choice for businesses and individuals alike.

UniSwap (UNI): They introduced AMM to Ethereum

UniSwap (UNI) is a decentralised exchange built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is the most popular AMM (automated market maker) in the DeFi (decentralised finance) space with almost five billion worth of value locked in its protocol. UNI is the native token of UNI and its purpose is to provide liquidity and governance to the UNI ecosystem. As of May 2022, UNI has a market cap of $3.4 billion. UniSwap introduced AMM to Ethereum and made it possible to trade ERC20 tokens without the need for an order book. This allowed for a more decentralised ecosystem of DeFi protocols which further unlocked new use cases and unprecedented levels of value creation in cryptocurrency. It is anticipated that UNI will increase in value in the future.

Conclusion

Ethereum (ETH) is quickly becoming the go-to platform for launching new coins and tokens. In this article, we’ve looked at three different projects that are using ETH to build their platforms. Each of these projects has something unique to offer, and they all seem poised for success in the near future. If you’re interested in getting into the cryptocurrency market, Ethereum-based coins are a good place to start. Also, if you’re looking for a coin that seems like it has a lot of potential, RBA is worth keeping an eye on.

For more information on RBA

Presale: ape.roboape.io/register

Website: roboape.io/