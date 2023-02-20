Ring launches the spotlight cam plus in UAE

Published: Mon 20 Feb 2023, 4:28 PM Last updated: Mon 20 Feb 2023, 4:31 PM

Ring, whose mission is to make neighbourhoods safer, today announced spotlight cam plus, its next-generation spotlight cam featuring wide-angle 1080p HD video, built-in LED spotlights, and a security siren. Spotlight cam plus builds upon the features of Ring’s existing spotlight cam with colour night vision, a new design and dual power options, allowing users to easily switch between the plug-in and battery power modes.

“Since its inception, Ring has constantly been innovating cost-effective, easy-to-use home security solutions that ensure peace of mind for our customers. The UAE launch of spotlight cam plus and solar panel USB-C represents the next milestone in our exciting regional journey. With cutting-edge technology, including our colour night vision feature, we aim to enhance the UAE homeowners’ perception of smart home security and keep them safe and connected to their loved ones,” said Mohammad Meraj Hoda, vice-president of emerging markets, Ring.

Smart and reliable outdoor security

Available in two colours (black and white), the next-generation spotlight cam introduces a new, sleek design while maintaining the features Ring users know and love, such as real-time notifications, two-way talk and live view. Spotlight cam plus also offers colour night vision and two motion-activated LED spotlights, allowing users to keep an eye on their property, day or night. With battery and plug-in power options available, customers can also choose the best option for their home setup.

Designed with privacy and security in mind, it offers advanced features such as customisable motion zones that trigger an event, privacy zones that exclude areas in the camera’s field of view from capturing video, and an audio toggle to turn off audio recording for added privacy.

Solar panel USB-C

Ring also announced the new solar panel USB-C, compatible with spotlight cam plus and other USB-C ring security cams. Ring’s solar panel USB-C connects easily and seamlessly to cam plus, so just a few hours of direct sunlight everyday will keep it charged around the clock. The adjustable arm allows users to get the ideal angle to maximise their solar power while keeping their setup tidy with built-in cable management.

Pricing and availability

Spotlight cam plus and solar panel USB-C are available for purchase on Amazon, via select retailers, including Ace Hardware, Dubai Duty-Free, Jumbo Electronics, Activ8, Sharaf DG, and Virgin Megastore across the UAE. Spotlight Cam Plus (Battery and Plug-in) starts from Dh 699, and the Solar Panel USB-C at Dh 229.